Sabra Guacamole with Lime

Sabra Dipping Company announced that it is introducing a new variety, Classic Guacamole with Lime, to its line of guacamole products.

Sabra's recipe for this classic with a twist starts with a chunky, flavorful recipe made with fresh Haas avocados for a homemade taste, and then adds a strong burst of lime. The new variety is available in a 1-pound (16 ounce) size re-closeable container.

"This new variety is really taking guacamole to the next level for guac lovers," said Eugenio Perrier, CMO at Sabra. "The new product not only has a delicious lime taste, but a new re-closable package that will help the guacamole stay green for a longer period of time."

Classic Guacamole with Lime is available in the deli section of grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. The new variety is gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO. The suggested retail price is $6.49.