Diamond CBD Honey Products

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., has enhanced its product line with a selection of premium honey products. The company will have honey packed straws infused with 10mg of pure natural organic CBD.

With the potentially beneficial attributes of both cannabis and honey known for centuries, Diamond CBD’s Infused Honey Sticks may offer a new way to enhance wellness and boost the immune system. Comprised of 100% full spectrum CBD and all natural honey, the straws provide consumers with a practical and beneficial delivery method of natural benefits as revealed in studies in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine.

Although THC remains a scheduled substance under current US law, the paradigm is shifting and attitudes are changing towards cannabis as a result of recent research into the endocannabinoid system and the physical role it plays. Containing receptors that naturally respond to cannabinoids, the human body has, in numerous studies, shown to interact favorably, often enhancing the body’s natural ability to fight disease and reduce symptoms.

One of the major ingredients of cannabis, and the source of CBD rich hemp oil, cannabidiol has been formally recognized by the US Patent Office as an “antioxidant and neuroprotectant.” Filed in 1999, and published in 2003, US Patent 6630507 has recognized cannabidiol as an effective antioxidant. Antioxidants are generally useful in the treatment of oxidative diseases and are known for anti-aging effects. Treatment resistant ailments such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and HIV dementia are mentioned in the abstract as potentially treatable with antioxidant CBD. Inflammatory and autoimmune diseases are also noted.