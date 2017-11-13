NutraSolutionsFoodsFunctional New ProductsImmunityProbiotics

Farm&Oven Bakery Bites

Bakery Bites deliver 40% of daily vegetables and healthy dose of probiotics

November 13, 2017
Two food industry veterans announced the launch of Farm&Oven Snacks, Inc., a Boulder, Colo., snack brand. The company was founded by Kay Allison and Mike Senackerib whose innovations for big food companies have generated billions of dollars in revenue. Farm&Oven’s initial product line includes Bakery Bites that deliver 40% of the recommended daily vegetable intake, up to 35 grams of fiber per serving and contain one billion probiotics per serving. The Bakery Bites include three bite-sized pieces per serving and are available in four flavors, including Beet Dark Chocolate, Carrot Cinnamon, Pumpkin Maple Pecan and Zucchini Lemon Poppy Seed.
 
“Farm&Oven is truly a personal passion for me inspired by my autistic daughter who wouldn’t let a vegetable cross her lips,” says Kay Allison, co-founder, Farm&Oven. “I tried many things to get her to eat more vegetables and found that including them in a snack or meal she enjoyed was the answer. I knew that if we created something that was healthy and had a soft, moist texture it would appeal not only to picky eaters but to anyone – kids and adults alike - looking for a convenient, nutritious snack.”
 
Each Farm&Oven Bakery Bite contains two servings of vegetables per bite and one billion CFU’s of GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) live probiotics per serving, which helps support a healthy immune system and the digestive system.
 
“After many years of working with big food companies, I know that consumers are snacking more often and are focused on getting more vegetables into their diets,” says Mike Senackerib, co-founder, Farm&Oven. “Seventy percent of people want to eat more vegetables and 74 percent experience discomfort with digestion, which is where we focused Farm&Oven -- to deliver a product that tastes great and provides nearly half of the recommend daily vegetables, high fiber and probiotics.”
 
Farm&Oven Bakery Bites are non-GMO and are made with traditional baking ingredients, vegetables and no added preservatives. Four varieties of Bakery Bites are available at farmandoven.com for $2.39 per serving, 5 servings per box for $11.95 and will be available on Amazon in 2018.

