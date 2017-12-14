Wholly Simply Avocado Dips, Spreads

Product of the DaySnacks & Appetizers

December 14, 2017
MegaMex Foods, the Austin, Minn.-based maker of the Wholly Guacamole brand launched Wholly Simply Avocado dips and spreads, a new line of pure, wholesome avocado dips and spreads.

Each variety is made with only simple ingredients combined with real, hand-scooped Hass avocados.

