Medical Marijuana, Inc. announced that its subsidiary Kannaway, LLC, a hemp lifestyle network offering cannabidiol (CBD) hemp botanical products, released Limited Edition Peppermint Chocolate Energy Chews just in time for the holiday season.

Each bite-sized Kannaway® Peppermint Chocolate Energy Chew offers 5mg of CBD hemp oil and 100mg of caffeine, about as strong as a cup of coffee. The controlled release of caffeine provides sustainable energy without the crash or any of the extra calories that come with other energy drinks and supplements.

"The company is pleased to offer our best-selling Kannaway® Chocolate Chews with a peppermint twist for the holiday season," said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. "They are an easy way to start your morning without needing to drink an entire cup of coffee and a convenient CBD alternative for consumers on-the-go."