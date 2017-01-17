New Blossom Water Drinks

Available at retailers coast-to-coast as well as online, Blossom Water drinks are certified non-GMO and free of gluten, caffeine and sodium. They are also vegan and kosher, and have no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.



Blossom Water LLC produces a premium line of all natural flavored essence waters, for consumers trying to maintain adequate hydration via better-for-you beverages, while also seeking an enjoyable drinking experience. In its unique pairing of floral with fruit botanicals, Blossom Water satisfies this drive to combine healthfulness and satisfaction in one drink.



The company's waters, offering a fruit base with floral finish, are available in four flavors: Lemon Rose, Plum Jasmine, Grapefruit Lilac and Pomegranate Geranium. Over the past three years, the brand has received critical acclaim by pundits on the leading edge of important consumer trends, garnering award recognition at the country's two most influential natural/specialty food and beverage trade shows, Natural Products Expo West and Summer Fancy Food.