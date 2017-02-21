Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Dry Irish Stout

Breckenridge Brewery has channeled the luck of the Irish in its spring installment of the Nitro Series seasonal line: Nitro Dry Irish Stout. In collaboration with Boundary Brewing Cooperative of Belfast, Northern Ireland, they created a new world take on an old world classic in this Dry Irish Stout with dark character and classy, creamy body.



Nitro Dry Irish Stout is a traditional Irish beer that offers a drinking experience only nitrogen can create by lending a smooth, balanced flavor and a velvety head. Made with roasted barley and Irish Stout Malt, this black beer has subtle flavors of coffee and hints of grain. Well-balanced hops in harmony with the roasted malts give it a particularly dry finish.



Nitro Dry Irish Stout is the third release in Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Series seasonal line. Nitro Lucky U IPA and Nitro Vanilla Porter, both year-round releases in Nitro Series, have become among its top selling beers. Breckenridge's innovative nitrogen-charged can allows these beers to be enjoyed anywhere. The Nitro Series is packaged in 4-packs and is available where Breckenridge Brewery beer is sold.