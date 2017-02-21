Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Dry Irish Stout
Collaboration with Northern Ireland's Boundary Brewing Cooperative yields new stout
Breckenridge Brewery has channeled the luck of the Irish in its spring installment of the Nitro Series seasonal line: Nitro Dry Irish Stout. In collaboration with Boundary Brewing Cooperative of Belfast, Northern Ireland, they created a new world take on an old world classic in this Dry Irish Stout with dark character and classy, creamy body.
Nitro Dry Irish Stout is a traditional Irish beer that offers a drinking experience only nitrogen can create by lending a smooth, balanced flavor and a velvety head. Made with roasted barley and Irish Stout Malt, this black beer has subtle flavors of coffee and hints of grain. Well-balanced hops in harmony with the roasted malts give it a particularly dry finish.
Nitro Dry Irish Stout is the third release in Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Series seasonal line. Nitro Lucky U IPA and Nitro Vanilla Porter, both year-round releases in Nitro Series, have become among its top selling beers. Breckenridge's innovative nitrogen-charged can allows these beers to be enjoyed anywhere. The Nitro Series is packaged in 4-packs and is available where Breckenridge Brewery beer is sold.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.