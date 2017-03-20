Dunkin' Donuts Sweet & Salted Cold Brew

On the heels of the successful launch of Cold Brew coffee in 2016, Dunkin' Donuts has crafted a new cold coffee choice, with the introduction of Sweet & Salted Cold Brew, a unique new way to enjoy the brand's Cold Brew. Available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide. Sweet & Salted Cold Brew features Dunkin' Donuts' signature, ultra-smooth Cold Brew, sweetened with liquid cane sugar and a special new, proprietary salted whipped topping.



Dunkin' Donuts' Cold Brew coffee is prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water over an extended period of time to extract a distinctive flavor from the beans. The longer brewing process provides a rich, ultra-smooth coffee with an inherently sweeter flavor reminiscent of dark chocolate. Cold Brew coffee is crafted by hand in Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in small batches and served each day while supplies last, offering another exciting choice for those who prefer their coffee cold, along with the brand's signature iced coffee.