New Sonic Breakfast Deals

SONIC® Drive-In is offering guests morning choices with new Breakfast Deals starting at 99 cents until 10am everyday. The deal includes the choice of SONIC’s Pancake on a Stick and other unique menu options like the Lil’ Breakfast Griller™, Jr. Breakfast Burritos and Large Regular and Specialty Drinks.



Pancake on a Stick, a past fan favorite, is making a comeback at local drive-ins. The breakfast mashup is a breakfast sausage link wrapped in a warm, fluffy pancake and served on a stick with a side of sweet, maple syrup.



For SONIC’s morning Breakfast Deals, guests can get their own Pancake on a Stick for $1.99; a Lil’ Breakfast Griller, with Bacon or Sausage for $1.49; or a Jr. Breakfast Burrito for only 99 cents until 10 a.m. Large Regular and Specialty Drinks are always available starting at 99 cents during the restaurant’s Morning Drink Stop®.