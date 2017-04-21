Organic Grape Wine

In keeping with the winery's focus on sustainability, family-run Delicato Family Vineyards (Delicato) introducded Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend, its first three-liter bag-in-box wine made with organically grown grapes from Spain. Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend is certified organic by the California Certiﬁed Organic Farmers (CCOF), an organic certifying agency whose mission is to advance organic agriculture for a healthy world.

"Organic" wine brands have generated 14.2% dollar volume growth and 14.6% nine-liter volume growth, putting it ahead of Total Wine Category growth by 10.8% and 13.6%, respectively.

Grapes for the Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend come from traditional, organically grown vineyards in Spain, primarily around La Mancha. The first release, 2015 Earth Wise Vineyards Red Blend, is a soft and fruit forward blend of Syrah, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon and Garnacha Tintorera.

The Earth Wise Vineyards package prominently features the CCOF label and other iconography to signal its environmentally sustainable and organic status. The Earth Wise Vineyards package is 100% recyclable with a box made from 95% recycled, unbleached, post-consumer ﬁber with a BPS and BPA-free Mylar bag, and it's bonded with cornstarch instead of glue. Bag-in-box technology also eliminates the chance of TCA/cork taint and the wine stays fresh for up to 30 days once the bag seal is broken.

Sustainability has been a cornerstone of Delicato's business for generations. Founder Gaspare Indelicato recycled glass bottles in the 1930s by sterilizing and reﬁlling customers' wine bottles at the original Manteca winery. Today, that same winery in Manteca is a certiﬁed organic processing facility. Delicato implements sustainable practices across all facilities, vineyards and wineries including water and energy conservation, composting, soil restoration, responsible packaging, recycling, rootstock selection, erosion control, and more.