New Ciao Bella Pint, Packaging

Ciao Bella, maker of premium, artisan gelato and sorbetto, announced a packaging overhaul aiming to evolve the brand to be more on-trend, competitive, and "approachable." While the new brand design maintains some familiarity, it also brings back its noted "C" swirl reminiscent of its early days.

Clean, clear packaging depicts recognizable ingredients that tie to the frozen treats' natural colors. Along with the new logo, Ciao Bella, in an unprecedented move, is replacing its current 14-ounce jar with a larger, cylindrical shaped 16-ounce container without raising prices.

"The premium segment within the specialty frozen dessert category has witnessed tremendous growth in the last several years, particularly in the pint segment. We believe there is great opportunity to give back to our consumers with the larger container at no cost to them. We expect the introduction of our new design and pint will appeal to new fans while also maintaining our loyal brand fans through extraordinary flavor profiles and value," says Carlos Canals, CEO of Ciao Bella. "As a company, it was important for us to create packaging that best reflects who we are as a brand and what we stand for, that means clean, natural, transparent, and approachable. Now, you'll see our unwavering commitment to the best tasting ingredients from around the world and the excitement and appreciation of what crafting authentic gelato and sorbetto really means to us."

The new Ciao Bella 16-ounce pints have a suggested retail price of $4.99.