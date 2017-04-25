Applegate Spicy Jalapeno & Cheddar

Applegate, a natural and organic meat brand, announced the addition of a new product to its extensive range of dinner sausage offerings. The new Natural Spicy Jalapeno & Cheddar chicken sausage is made with real ingredients and humanely raised meat.

Whether between a bun or in a side dish, this Spicy Jalapeno & Cheddar sausage will add spice to an average weekday entree or side.

The company’s mission is “Changing The Meat We Eat®.” It sources its meat from family farms, where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at a natural rate. That means no antibiotics or growth promotants.