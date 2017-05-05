Pure Organic, known for its nutritious snacks made from clean, wholesome ingredients, introduced Layered Fruit Bars.

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars are dual-flavored, triple-layered fruit snacks made from organic fruit and vegetable juices and purees, with no added sugars, artificial sweeteners or preservatives. The Layered Fruit Bars are produced in a nut free facility, which makes them an ideal allergy-friendly treat to pack in your kids’ lunchbox or spring break travel tote. Each fruit-based bar contains 12 grams of sugar with only 60 calories. The bar is available in Strawberry Banana and Pineapple Passionfruit and sold in a 24 pack for $10.99 per variety box.

Pure Organic’s Layered Fruit Bars are also available at other retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, select Safeway locations, Albertsons and Whole Foods, as well as many other natural food stores and online at PureOrganic.com.

Pure Organic are made with USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher ingredients.