Clif Bar & Company, a maker of nutritious and organic foods, introduced the category-first CLIF Nut Butter Filled Energy Bar in Canada in four flavors: Chocolate Hazelnut Butter, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coconut Almond Butter and Peanut Butter.

Made in Canada with organic ingredients, each bar offers a creamy nut butter filling inside a nutritious energy bar. Crafted for athletes and adventurers, CLIF Nut Butter Filled Energy Bar combines the fat from nut butters and carbohydrates from multiple sources.

Each recipe contains non-GMO ingredients and does not contain partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. All four flavors will be available at select and major retailers across Canada starting now.