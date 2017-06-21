High Brew Cold Brew Coffee #HighRoadTour

High Brew Cold Brew Coffee is hitting the road this summer on their #HighRoadTour. Inspired by the brand’s spirit of travel and adventure, High Brew is taking its fetching, newly refurbished 1952 GMC Coach bus, aptly named the #HighBrewLiner, for a spin around the US to introduce consumers to the premium, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee “for those who do.” The mobile tour will cover an estimated 16,000 miles over a 22-week tour and visit various festivals, trade shows and grocery stores in 33 markets.



High Brew tapped experiential marketing firm, OutCold, to turn their vision into reality. The agency, which specializes in transforming vintage vehicles into millennial-focused brand experiences, lovingly redesigned the red and silver 1952 Continental Trailways bus into an immersive mobile coffee sampling experience. The interior features an air-conditioned “Vintage Diner” with booth and bar stool seating, charging stations and a reach-in cooler filled with High Brew Coffee. The exterior footprint will host a pop-out sampling bar dedicated to mass distribution. The bespoke bus will be delivering delicious, refreshing cold brew to those who are making the most of their summer and headed to where the action is, such as the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, CO, and Lockn Fest in Arrington, VA.



“High Brew Coffee is the premium cold brew option for everyday adventurers—be it college students or young professionals. These consumers are on the go, so they need great tasting coffee that is portable and convenient. Our goal with this activation is to support coffee drinkers who are simply out doing what they love,” said Mari Johnson, EVP of Marketing, High Brew Coffee.



Beyond offering consumers a taste of the coffee, the #HighRoadTour also taps into millennials’ desire for authentic experiences. “The transformed ’52 High Brew Liner represents over six decades of travel and adventure. Driving and traveling in this bus is an experience in itself. It's a 1952 GMC Parlor Diesel Coach bus, built for Continental Trailways, and is #994 of 1,500 ever made. It's been made road-worthy by the nation's leading vintage bus mechanic, but nearly everything about its operation is still authentic to its age: no power steering, manual non-syncromesh 4-speed gearbox, no speedometer, no tachometer, no fuel gauge. We’ve been working hard on the bus restoration for months because there was no other way we’d want to take a road trip unless it was in true High Brew style. It’s an epic road trip adventure that consumers will have the chance to be a part of,” says Fritz Heffinger, CEO of OutCold.