Lioni Latticini introduced Fresh Mozzarella Snack Bites for an on-the-go premium fresh mozzarella snack. The Salzarulo family has packaged its fine traditional Italian cheese into a convenient snack of six easy-to-peel 4-ounce. packages. Not too big, not too small and under 100 calories, they are a healthier alternative for an on-the-go snack.

Porcelain white in color with a smooth texture, Lioni’s Snack Bites are fresh and creamy. Lioni’s Snack Bites are made from 100% rBST-free milk, with a shelf life of 28 days from date of manufacture. It is currently available in a 7.6-ounce (216 g) re-sealable pouch that contains six individual 1.3-ounce, four-piece vacuum sealed packages.