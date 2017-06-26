DairySnacks & Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella Snack Bites

The Salzarulo family packaged its fine traditional Italian cheese into a convenient snack

FreshMozzSnack_900.jpg
June 26, 2017
KEYWORDS convenience foods
Reprints
No Comments

Lioni Latticini introduced Fresh Mozzarella Snack Bites for an on-the-go premium fresh mozzarella snack. The Salzarulo family has packaged its fine traditional Italian cheese into a convenient snack of six easy-to-peel 4-ounce. packages. Not too big, not too small and under 100 calories, they are a healthier alternative for an on-the-go snack.

Porcelain white in color with a smooth texture, Lioni’s Snack Bites are fresh and creamy. Lioni’s Snack Bites are made from 100% rBST-free milk, with a shelf life of 28 days from date of manufacture. It is currently available in a 7.6-ounce (216 g) re-sealable pouch that contains six individual 1.3-ounce, four-piece vacuum sealed packages.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.