Tastykake Birthday Kake Mini Donuts

Tastykake announced the release of its brand new product, Birthday Kake Mini Donuts, which is part of the summer line of limited edition offerings.

Tastykake's all new Birthday Cake Mini Donuts are bite-sized treats for a summer sweet tooth. The new product features a birthday cake flavored donut covered in a festive colored crunch. They are available in multipack bags with an estimated retail price of $2.99, and in 3.4-ounce six count single serve packs with an estimated retail price of $1.79. They are available everywhere Tastykake is sold June 5 through August 26.

