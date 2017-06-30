Tastykake Birthday Kake Mini Donuts
The new product features a birthday cake flavored donut covered in a festive colored crunch
Tastykake announced the release of its brand new product, Birthday Kake Mini Donuts, which is part of the summer line of limited edition offerings.
Tastykake's all new Birthday Cake Mini Donuts are bite-sized treats for a summer sweet tooth. The new product features a birthday cake flavored donut covered in a festive colored crunch. They are available in multipack bags with an estimated retail price of $2.99, and in 3.4-ounce six count single serve packs with an estimated retail price of $1.79. They are available everywhere Tastykake is sold June 5 through August 26.
Also featured in Tastykake's line of summer limited edition offerings are:
- Blueberry Mini Donuts consisting of blueberry flavored donuts with a powdered sugar coating. They are available in multipack bags with a estimated retail price of $2.99, and in 3-ounce six count single serve packs with an estimated retail price of $1.79. They are available everywhere Tastykake is sold, June 5 through August 26.
- Blueberry Sweet Rolls feature a sweet roll with blueberry filling topped with a rich, creamy icing. Each six count box weighs in at 14.4-ounce, and they have an estimated retail price of $2.99.
- Orange Kreme Kandy Kakes feature a white confectionary coated cake layered with orange créme flavored filling. They are available in multipack boxes with two cakes per pack and six packs per box with an estimated retail price of $4.49. They also come in 2-ounce three count single serve packs with an estimated retail price of $1.79, and are available everywhere Tastykake is sold June 5 through August 26.
