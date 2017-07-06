Nourish Snacks Granola Bites

At Nourish Snacks, flavor and nourishment are created equal and its granola bites bring fun and simplicity back to snacking.

Led by Founder and Chief Nutrition Officer, Joy Bauer—also the nutritionist on the TODAY Show—the granola bites combine flavors with high quality, purposeful ingredients.

Flavors include: Chocolate Banana, Coconut Vanilla, Blueberry Apple, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Chocolate.