Natalie's Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice

Clean label, Florida based, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company introduced a new Fresh Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice.



“We’re very excited about these two juices and the unique health benefits they bring our customers,” said Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our new Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice is an authentic source of nutrition. Turmeric continues to surprise researchers with the powerful ways it can improve and maintain a body’s health. It is our priority to provide consumers with nutritionally sound foods at the retail.”



A first of its kind in the fresh juice marketplace, Natalie’s Fresh Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice contains only 4 ingredients: Carrots, Apples, Ginger and Turmeric. There’s no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and no concentrates. It is rich in vitamins, fiber and several antioxidants.



For those looking for a new spin on the traditional orange juice, Natalie’s Fresh Blood Orange Juice is handcrafted from the finest, fresh Sicilian blood oranges. Natalie’s Blood Orange Juice is minimally processed, free from preservatives, concentrates and artificial ingredients. With the blood orange’s deep-red flesh that contains anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, it has a distinct health edge over other members of the citrus family.