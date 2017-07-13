Pereg Raw Bars are a healthy alternative to candy bars. With no refined sugar or corn syrup, they satisfy the sweet tooth with simple, nutritious, organic ingredients, and pack wholesome energy into eight combinations.

“Consumers are trending toward the mantra ‘don’t eat anything you can’t pronounce,’” says Gill Schneider, CEO, Pereg Natural Foods. “They’re reading the labels, and they’re wary of long lists of ingredients. Now they can choose ‘clean’ snacks made from only a handful of ingredients they know and trust, like organic dates for sweetness and quinoa for crunch.”

Pereg bars are individually wrapped and sold individually, and in boxes of six, making them a convenient grab-and-go treat for the office or for a post-workout burst of energy. Parents can feel good about packing healthy Pereg bars in their children’s lunch boxes or serving them as a nutritious after-school snack.

Pereg Raw Bars are made only from raw ingredients, fruits, and nuts. Like all Pereg products, they are vegan, kosher certified, dairy and lactose-free, and all natural, with no additives or preservatives. They are also certified gluten-free and non-GMO.