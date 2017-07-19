New DIGIORNO Crispy Pan Pizza is baked in its own pan fresh from your oven and topped with edge to edge cheese for a crust that is crispy and caramelized on the outside and soft and tender inside.

"We set out to create a one-of-a-kind pizza that responded to a desire for a crispy pan pizza straight from the oven," said Mike Niethammer, Vice President of Marketing, Pizza & Snacking, Nestlé USA. "Our bakery experts met the challenge head on, developing a recipe that uses heat technology to bake each pizza to crust perfection in its own specialized pan, and consumers are raving about it."

DIGIORNO Crispy Pan Pizza is made with 100% real cheese, a preservative-free crust and no artificial flavors. Four 12" x 8" varieties – Pepperoni, Four Cheese, Supreme and Three Meat – are rolling out to grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.49 (prices vary by retailer). Each pizza comes with an exclusive single-use baking pan.

MORE FROM DIGIORNO

Bringing even more enjoyment to the frozen pizza aisle, DIGIORNO is launching additional products this year that complement fun evenings or relaxing moments at home — from snack-sized delights to gluten-free pizza made with no GMO ingredients.

Pizza Buns

New DIGIORNO Pizza Buns are the perfect choice for a delicious and savory snack. Cooked to be golden brown on the outside and soft and airy on the inside, they're stuffed with ingredients like Italian sausage, pepperoni and real mozzarella cheese:

Five Cheese: Stuffed with Asiago, Romano, Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

Pepperoni: Stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella and chunky tomato sauce.

Italian Style Supreme: Stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red and green peppers.

Spinach Artichoke: Stuffed with spinach and artichoke with a three cheese blend.

DIGIORNO Pizza Buns are available now at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 (prices may vary by retailer).

Ultra Thin Crust Pizza

The first-ever DIGIORNO gluten-free product is a thin crust pizza made with carefully selected no GMO ingredients.2 New DIGIORNO Ultra Thin Crust Pizza features a crispy and delicately thin crust and features high-quality toppings:

Four Cheese: Topped with 100 percent real premium mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, Asiago and Romano cheeses.

Sausage Supreme: Topped with Italian sausage, green and red bell peppers, onions and 100 percent real premium mozzarella cheese.

DIGIORNO Ultra Thin Crust Pizzas are available now at select local grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $6.49 (prices may vary by retailer).

Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Pizza

New DIGIORNO Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Pizzas offer the irresistible combination of DIGIORNO pizza crust stuffed with mouthwatering cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. Topped with a signature sauce made from scratch using California vine-ripened tomatoes, DIGIORNO Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Pizzas come in two varieties:

Bacon Me Crazy: Topped with Applewood smoked bacon and salami with a bacon and mozzarella cheese stuffed crust.

Aloha Bacon: Topped with ham, Applewood smoked bacon and pineapple with a bacon and mozzarella cheese stuffed crust.

DIGIORNO Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Pizzas are available now at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.49 (prices may vary by retailer).