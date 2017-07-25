How CPG Companies Empower Consumers

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), Washington, D.C., launched its “2017 Health & Wellness Survey,” which highlights how consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are addressing the growing consumer demand for products and services that will help consumers lead fuller, healthier, longer and happier lives.

Developed in conjunction with Deloitte, Chicago, the CGF asked all members to participate and complete those questions that are relevant to their businesses, while other consumer goods companies were encouraged to get involved.

Results of the study showed:

180,000 products have been reformulated, with 75% of responding members confirming they have reformulated products.

More than 30,000 communities were reached through industry-led health and wellness programs, with 72% of responding members having partnered with community stakeholders.

44% confirmed they were consulted by national and/or regional governments on the issue of improving health and wellness.

