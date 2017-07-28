Kikkoman: Best of Both Worlds

Consumers seeking gluten-free and non-GMO products also expect great flavor. Kikkoman Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce-NGP delivers concentrated, umami-rich flavor in production-friendly granulated form, for Asian and global applications. Unlike traditional soy sauce—which is made from a blend of soybeans and wheat—Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce-NGP is made without wheat.

Kikkoman Granulated Soy Sauce KF-NGP also delivers rich soy sauce and umami flavors, ideal for any application—Asian and beyond. Made in the US, it’s a savory, reliable, non-GMO option, with the free-flowing, instantly dispersible benefits of all Kikkoman granulated ingredients.

Kikkoman used this year’s IFT Food Expo to demonstrate both products in a range of umami-rich, plant-based menu items:

•Yakiniku-Flavored Potato Chips – Yakiniku, the Japanese word for grilled meat, is a flavor trend to watch. When it comes to adding that flavor as a topical enhancement for snacks, Kikkoman’s new Granulated Gluten-Free Soy Sauce KF-NGP is an ideal choice. Kikkoman Toasted Sesame Oil rounds out the appetizing Asian-inspired taste of these trend-forward chips.

•Teriyaki Pineapple Jerky – Organic pineapple pairs perfectly with Kikkoman Less Sodium Gluten-Free Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce and new Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce-NGP to create a sweet-savory snack with the satisfying chew and flavor of a classic meat-based jerky.

•Plant-Based Poke – Poke is more popular than ever. It’s typically made with costly, operationally challenging sashimi-grade fish such as tuna. In this version, however, beets provide a perfect stand-in, thanks to Kikkoman Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce, Toasted Sesame Oil and new Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce-NGP. A finishing garnish of furikake rounds out the flavors and textures of this plant-based poke.

•Carrot-Coconut Chilled Soup – This vegan soup gets its rich creaminess from organic coconut milk blended with carrots and lemongrass and enhanced with Kikkoman Preservative-Free Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce. Kikkoman Less Sodium Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce adds wheat-free umami and savory flavor depth.

For more product details, click here: