International Delight Coffee Creamer Innovation

WhiteWave Foods Co., Broomfield, Colo., launched One Touch Latte under its International Delight product line.

The breakthrough innovation is said to transform ordinary home-brewed coffee into a frothy latte in five seconds with just the touch of a button.

One Touch Latte is available in Vanilla, Caramel and Mocha flavors. Simply fill your cup 2/3 with coffee, shake up your favorite One Touch Latte flavor, point it at your coffee and invert it to 45 degrees, press firmly and hold for five seconds.

One Touch Latte is available in grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.