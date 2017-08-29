BLEU Exotic Tea Blends

Tea Forté, maker of handcrafted, artisan tea blends, is launching a new concept in tea: BLEU. Sustainably sourced, all-natural Butterfly Pea flowers give each infusion its striking blue steep – a visual representation of the plant's reputed immune-boosting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Each of the five BLEU collection's naturally caffeine-free herbal blends is a result of the company’s in-house artisan tea blender's expert integration of fruits and flowers.

Native to Southeast Asia, Butterfly Pea is a perennial that grows in tropical and temperate climates, flourishing in monsoon season. Traditionally, it has been used to restore vitality, soothe nerves and revitalize the skin from the inside out. Loved for its delicate, earthy flavor, and of course, its incomparable blue hue. BLEU is available in our Presentation Box, Petite Presentation Box, Single Steeps Sampler, KATI Steeping Cup & Infuser Set, and Loose-Leaf Tea Canister for each of the five blends.