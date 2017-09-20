Sensus: Non-GMO Project Verified

Sensus, the chicory root fiber specialist, announced today that its Frutafit® and Frutalose® products have been Non-GMO Project Verified in the United States.

Recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to clean and careful practices across the whole product supply chain, Sensus offers the broadest range of Non-GMO chicory root fiber powders and syrups.

“Consumer demand for non-GMO foods is on the rise and creating products that are in line with this trend is increasingly key to success for today’s producers. By enabling our customers to use a trusted and recognizable seal on pack, we can help them to provide consumers with greater transparency on ingredient sourcing and ultimately facilitate more non-GMO choices,” says Carl Volz, president-America, Sensus.

In total, 10 different Frutafit® and Frutalose® products now have been approved as non-GMO in the United States. Frutafit® inulin and Frutalose® oligofructose are prebiotic, soluble dietary fibers that offer several nutritional and functional properties, including highly researched benefits for digestive wellness and weight management. Unlike alternative fiber sources such as corn, chicory root is a clean label solution, offering extra appeal for manufacturers looking to expand their portfolio using ingredients from a natural source.

Volz adds: “The Non-GMO Project verification provides external recognition of the rigorous standards that we already have in place at Sensus, as we look at ways in which we can continuously improve to deliver the highest quality ingredients. As a leading chicory root fiber manufacturer, we’re delighted to be leading the way in making more non-GMO products available in this category.”

Sensus chicory root fiber is a dietary fiber that provides natural sweetness. It enables significant sugar reduction in food products, increases fiber content and enhances taste.

