STEEP 18 Cold Brew Coffee introduced a line of eclectic cold brew varieties.



Sourced from 100% Arabica beans, and then steeped for 18 hours to ensure the most potency and taste, the products come in Breakfast Blend, Colombian, Donut Blend, Guatemalan, Signature, and Sumatran flavors.



They are all co-packed at Protenergy in SIG Combibloc’s combiblocSlimline 946 ml carton packs.



Unlike conventional iced coffee that is made from hot-brewed drip, which is then cooled and poured over ice, cold brew coffee is made from pouring room temperature or colder water over coffee grounds. The grounds are then steeped for at least 12 hours, that results in a drink that is less acidic, not bitter, rich, smooth, and even sweeter.



