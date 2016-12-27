Arla Foods Snack-Size Cheeses

Arla Foods, Basking Ridge, N.J., expanded into the snacking cheese market with its launch of Cheddar, Havarti and Gouda cheese snack packs.



The Havarti and Gouda cheese bars have 80 calories, 5g protein and 15% DV calcium per 0.74-ounce bar. The cheeses are sold in 24-count packages (a 1-pound 2-ounce bag) for a suggested retail price of $7.98. They are available in club stores nationwide.