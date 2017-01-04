Grassland Dairy Clarified Butter Tubs

Grassland Dairy, Greenwood, Wis., introduced a clarified butter in tubs. The butter is rBST-Free, is 99.9% pure milkfat and unsalted. The company said that the water and nonfat milk solids removed from fresh, rBST-free cream make this butter shelf-stable at ambient temperatures.

Clarified butter has a high smoke point and does not burn easily, and is ideal for those with lactose intolerances, according to the company. The butter has a shelf life of 365 days refrigerated and 180 days at ambient temperature.

One table spoon serving contains 120 calories and 14 grams of fat. Clarified butter is ideal for grilling, omelets, popcorn, sauteing vegetables and more.

The butter is sold in 8-ounce tubs in grocery stores across the Florida market.