Tea-rrific Tea-Infused Ice Cream

Tea-rrific Ice Cream, Bridgeport, Conn., makes artisan tea-infused ice cream in seven flavors: Matcha Green Tea, Ginger Matcha, Masala Chai, Chamomile, Chunky London Mist, London Mist and Lavender Blueberry.



The ice cream is made with cream from local New England farms, nonfat dry milk, cage-free eggs and organic evaporated cane sugar. It is then infused with fresh brewed, loose leaf and herbal teas. It is made without unnecessary gums, preservatives, stabilizers or artificial colors.



A 1/2-cup serving of the chamomile flavor contains 220 calories, 13 grams of fat and 4 grams of protein.



The ice cream is available in retailers in the Northeast and Northern California, including Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and Nature’s Best Foods among others. They are sold in pints, as well as individual sizes in select locations. The pints retail for $5.99 in stores and $10 online.