Matcha LOVE®, a revitalizing line of whole-leaf green tea powders and beverages crafted to deliver a naturally energizing boost, unveiled Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. A convenient way to enjoy the flavor and gentle energy boost of popular coffee shop matcha lattes, matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix allows anyone to craft hot or cold barista-worthy matcha beverages at home in a single step by simply whisking with water, milk or any dairy-free alternative. The new product will begin shipping to retailers nationwide in March 2017.

A first for the brand, the convenient matcha powder allows both novice and bonafide green tea drinkers to reap the gentle energy boost of whole-leaf green tea, without the fuss of steeping or brewing methods. Made with a pure blend of 100% Japanese matcha and sugar, each scoop boasts the rich, savory taste of matcha with just the right touch of sweetness. Matcha LOVE allows tea connoisseurs to experience a refreshed approach to the coveted wellness trend, all while enjoying a naturally invigorating boost of clean energy and nutrients to stay grounded no matter where the day takes them.

Celebrating a modern take an on ancient ritual, Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is made with vibrant, whole-leaf Japanese green tea leaves that are traditionally cultivated in Japan using time-honored farming techniques. This includes a critical shaded growth period, allowing the plant roots to draw vital nutrients into the tea leaf prior to harvest before the leaves are finely milled into a satiny powder.