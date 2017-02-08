Dunkin' Donuts Bottled Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts' new line of bottled, ready-to-drink Iced Coffee beverages are becoming available in the refrigerator cases at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers, and at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants throughout the US. Through an agreement announced last September, The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners are manufacturing and distributing the pre-packaged Dunkin' Donuts® branded bottled beverages in four flavors, including Original, Mocha, Espresso and French Vanilla.

The bottled Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee beverages feature the quality and great taste that millions of Dunkin' Donuts guests have come to expect from the brand's signature iced coffee served at its restaurants worldwide. The bottled Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee beverages will be made according to Dunkin' Donuts' specifications using high-quality Arabica coffee blends with real milk and sugar.

This launch marks Dunkin' Donuts' first entry into the ready-to-drink coffee category, which has enjoyed strong growth over the past five years and represents $2.3 billion dollars in annual sales according to Nielsen. The agreement supports Dunkin' Donuts' goal of strengthening its position as a coffee authority and further extends the Dunkin' Donuts brand into new distribution channels.