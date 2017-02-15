Fogdog Cold Brew, a Bay Area-based startup introduced a hydrodynamic cold brew coffee and tea. Identifying the rising trend in cold brew, the company has applied a patent-pending hydro-dynamic cold extraction process to create coffees and teas that preserve the natural aromas, flavors and textures of cold brew coffees and teas while also eliminating unpleasant bitterness.



“Many coffee and tea connoisseurs prefer cold brew because it maintains so much flavor and aromatic authenticity,” said Fogdog Cold Brew founder and CEO, Alex Siow. “By brewing the beverage with very cold, fast-moving water, we are able to extract the flavors that people want, while also virtually eliminating the bitterness associated with other products in the category.”



The cold brew coffee and tea company currently offers its cold brew dark roast coffee and sev-eral varieties of cold brew teas, including: Scarlet Red and Golden Oolong.