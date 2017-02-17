Stonyfield Reduces Sugar Across Yogurt Portfolio

Stonyfield announced a comprehensive plan to reduce added sugar across its portfolio. After more than two years of research, using its extensive proprietary library of culture strains, the living organisms that convert pasteurized milk to yogurt during fermentation, Stonyfield has achieved a formula that reduces tartness and balances the sweetness of yogurt, allowing for sugar reduction without sacrificing taste. Stonyfield YoKids yogurt is already available in stores featuring as much as 40% less sugar than the leading lowfat kids' yogurt. Stonyfield is working to reduce sugar in all of its yogurt offerings this year and already offers plain, unsweetened options in its Stonyfield YoBaby, Stonyfield Greek and Stonyfield core lines.

"The commitment to reducing sugar across the product portfolio was born from Stonyfield's mission to continually provide healthier food both for our consumers and the planet," said Nichole Cirillo, Stonyfield's newly appointed Mission Director. "We are achieving a lower amount of added sugar in all Stonyfield yogurt without compromising taste or organic standards and are working towards purchasing 25% less sugar as a company this year."

Stonyfield's efforts and advances in sugar reduction provide a better yogurt option for the entire family, starting where it matters most – with yogurt for kids. Always made with USDA organic, non-GMO ingredients, Stonyfield YoKids is available in cups, squeezers and smoothies and now features 9 grams or less of sugar per serving, giving parents another reason to trust Stonyfield to provide the very best yogurt for their families. Stonyfield YoBaby, the #1 pediatrician recommended yogurt for babies 6 months – 2 years among refrigerated yogurts, is already available in a plain, unsweetened formulation – Stonyfield YoBaby Plain – and Stonyfield is working to remove added sugar from the rest of the YoBaby line as well.



By the end of Fall 2017 Stonyfield Smooth & Creamy varieties in cups and quarts and lowfat Smoothies will have at least 25% less sugar than previous recipes. And all Stonyfield yogurts will continue to be made with certified organic ingredients – with no artificial flavors or hormones, no preservatives, no toxic persistent pesticides and no GMOs.