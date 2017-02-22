Steaz Debuts New Look

Steaz announced the debut of its new look in stores across the country. The line's new visual identity showcases easy-to-read clean labels and an original design that defines all of Steaz's flavorful and functional beverage platforms.



"We're excited to bring Steaz Energy to consumers in the fresh, redesigned look that we've created," said Linda Barron, CEO of Steaz. "We believe it is important to make it easy for our customers to make better beverage choices, and clean labels are a major priority for us. The new Steaz Energy can design is aligned with the branding, messaging and aesthetics of our entire line of popular beverages, with labeling that reflects Steaz's dedication to quality and transparency that we can confidently say is now consistent across our whole portfolio."



The new Steaz Energy can designs prominently display the brand's defining characteristics, with features such as "certified organic," "fair trade," and "energy," ensuring that customers seeking such products know what they are picking up when grabbing a can of Steaz Energy. Like Steaz's other product lines, including its wide variety of Iced Green Teas and newly launched Cactus Water beverages, Steaz Energy features organic green tea paired with flavorful and functional natural ingredients.



As a fair trade organic energy drink, Steaz Energy contains healthy and beneficial levels of naturally occurring caffeine sourced from all-natural green tea, guarana, and yerba mate to stimulate the mind, body and soul. Steaz Energy highlights include:

Plant sourced caffeine: green tea, yerba mate and guarana berries

Clean energy

Gluten free

Vegan

Antioxidant-rich

B-Vitamins

Flavors: Orange, Berry and Super Fruit are USDA Certified Organic; Zero Calorie Berry is not