New Redd's Apple Ale Flavors

Redd's Apple Ale is adding more variety to its beer lineup by introducing new flavors and bringing back fan favorites.



Redd's Blueberry Ale returns by popular demand to the Redd's family, joining the new Redd's Raspberry Ale. Each flavor will be available year-round. The Redd's "Limited Pick" series also returns with new limited-edition flavors kicking off with the new Redd's Peach Ale.



Similar to the original Redd's Apple Ale, all new flavors are five percent alcohol by volume, and each adds a unique twist to the signature crisp apple taste Redd's is known for:



Redd's Blueberry Ale boasts a delicately balanced apple and blueberry aroma, while offering a taste that delights with ripe blueberry tones and a satisfying apple finish.



Redd's Raspberry Ale delivers juicy raspberry notes with hints of apple, providing a balance of floral sweetness with Redd's crisp apple finish.