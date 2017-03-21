Kraft Food Ingredients Adds to Portfolio

Kraft Food Ingredients announced the addition of Heinz® Ketchup and Lea & Perrins® Worcestershire Sauce along with a variety of Heinz® vinegars, relishes and sauces to its broad portfolio of ingredient solutions. These products are now available in several sizes and formats to meet a full range of manufacturing and foodservice needs.

Kraft Food Ingredients continues to lead the way in delivering quality solutions for the challenges of today’s food manufacturing world. With access to Heinz® products, Kraft Food Ingredients' customers explore more possibilities and flavors for their products and applications.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers high-quality ingredients that consumers know, love and trust,” stated Andrew Scribner, vice president and general manager of Kraft Food Ingredients. He continued, “For years, we’ve been able to supply the food industry with household names like Kraft® Cheese, Grey Poupon® Mustard and A1® Steak Sauce, making the addition of Heinz® Ketchup and Lea & Perrins® Worcestershire Sauce a perfect fit for the Kraft Food Ingredients family of products.”

The introduction of America’s Favorite Ketchup® to the Kraft Food Ingredients portfolio demonstrates The Kraft Heinz Company’s commitment to the success of its ingredient division and its customers. Along with its portfolio of iconic brands and quality products, Kraft Food Ingredients’ team of experts provides customers innovative applications designed to take advantage of today’s consumer trends.