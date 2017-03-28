Primizie, a line of thick cut crispbreads that brings together enhanced culinary flavors introduced its line of Organic Sprouted Grains. Crafted from a unique blend of flours and grains to create a naturally gluten-free option that is non corn-based, the new Primizie Crispbreads come in four flavors including: Smoked Cheddar, Rustic Beets, Ancient Grains and Green Harvest.

Inspired by the culinary traditions of South America, Primizie’s Organic Sprouted Grains are made by using a blend of three types of nutrient-rich flours: brown rice, teff and millet, and three different organic grains: amaranth, quinoa and sorghum.

The chef-inspired blends give the crispbreads an earthy, nutty taste while providing nine grams of whole grains per serving. The four flavors are certified gluten free, non-GMO Project Verified, kosher and offer vegan and dairy free options. Like all of Primizie’s offerings, each crispbread is grilled and lightly crisped for a layered texture.