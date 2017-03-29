Beverages

Caliwater Cactus + Lime

The new flavor is certified organic, contains nopal cactus extract, and is Non-GMO Project Verified

CaliWater_CactusLime_900.jpg
March 29, 2017
KEYWORDS non gmo food products / sustainable products
Reprints
No Comments

Caiwater Cactus Water launched its newest product — Caliwater Cactus+Lime with Fresh Ginger.

The new flavor is certified organic, contains nopal cactus extract, is Non-GMO Project Verified, is not from concentrate, and is locally and sustainably harvested.

The flavor uses the green pads of the cactus plant combined with lime and ginger to give the flavor profile of a Moscow Mule.

Caliwater is packaged in 11.2-ounce Tetra Pak and retails for $2.99 at gourmet/health food stores and retailers including Whole Foods Markets, The Fresh Market, CVS and Target, as well as online.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.