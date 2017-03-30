Beverages

BiPro Berry Burst Protein Water

The new flavor adheres to BiPro's clean label promise

March 30, 2017
BiPro introduced Berry Burst as the newest flavor of BiPro Protein Water. Berry Burst is naturally flavored, offers fresh, smooth taste and 20 grams of clean protein per bottle. It's a refreshing burst of berry as well.

The new flavor stays true to BiPro's clean label promise. Berry Burst contains just five natural ingredients. The product has zero grams of sugar, carbohydrate or fat. Berry Burst is also lactose- and gluten-free.

