New Alter Eco Chocolate Varieties

Alter Eco®, pioneer of fair trade and organic foods carefully crafted to entice the senses, is giving real chocolate lovers a reason to rejoice with the launch of four new flavors: Dark Salt & Malt, Dark Salted Almonds, Dark Super Blackout and Dark Mint Truffles.

The new dark chocolate varieties bars boast at least 70% cocoa, while the truffles contain 58% cocoa. All chocolate varieties are made with the some of the world’s rarest and highest quality single origin Ecuadorian cacao that’s roasted from the inside out, and finished by expert Swiss chocolatiers to craft an unforgettable taste experience.

USDA Organic and Certified Fair Trade, Alter Eco’s new dark chocolates stay true to the brand’s dedication to full-circle sustainability throughout its operations and supply chain. In addition to reforesting the land and ensuring fair farmer compensation, the bars and truffles are wrapped in sustainable packaging – the chocolate bars are wrapped in recyclable FSC certified paper and the truffles in compostable wrappers made of eucalyptus and birch. Like all Alter Eco chocolates, the new products are also Certified Gluten Free (excluding Dark Salt & Malt), Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of soy, emulsifiers and artificial flavors. Flavor details include: