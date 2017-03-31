New Alter Eco Chocolate Varieties
Four new varieties include Dark Salt & Malt, Dark Salted Almonds, Dark Super Blackout and Dark Mint Truffles
Alter Eco®, pioneer of fair trade and organic foods carefully crafted to entice the senses, is giving real chocolate lovers a reason to rejoice with the launch of four new flavors: Dark Salt & Malt, Dark Salted Almonds, Dark Super Blackout and Dark Mint Truffles.
The new dark chocolate varieties bars boast at least 70% cocoa, while the truffles contain 58% cocoa. All chocolate varieties are made with the some of the world’s rarest and highest quality single origin Ecuadorian cacao that’s roasted from the inside out, and finished by expert Swiss chocolatiers to craft an unforgettable taste experience.
USDA Organic and Certified Fair Trade, Alter Eco’s new dark chocolates stay true to the brand’s dedication to full-circle sustainability throughout its operations and supply chain. In addition to reforesting the land and ensuring fair farmer compensation, the bars and truffles are wrapped in sustainable packaging – the chocolate bars are wrapped in recyclable FSC certified paper and the truffles in compostable wrappers made of eucalyptus and birch. Like all Alter Eco chocolates, the new products are also Certified Gluten Free (excluding Dark Salt & Malt), Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of soy, emulsifiers and artificial flavors. Flavor details include:
- Dark Salt & Malt – This malt-meets-salt bar is made with 70% cocoa and is crafted with premium Fleur de Sel de Guérande sea salt that’s married with deep Ecuadorian chocolate.
- Dark Salted Almonds – Made for chocoholics that are nuts for sea salt, this bar boasts roasty-toasty almonds, 70% cocoa, Ecuadorian chocolate and a sprinkle of Fleur de Sel de Guérande sea salt, all with a hint of Madagascar vanilla beans for a balanced bite.
- Dark Super Blackout – Made with Ecuadorian chocolate and a touch of Madagascar vanilla, the deep dark intensity of this 90% cocoa bar is met with a smooth, creamy texture.
- Dark Mint Truffles – A combination made with 58% Ecuadorian cocoa that encloses a silky-smooth, minty center made with creamy milk, wholesome coconut oil and a mellowing touch of Madagascar vanilla.
