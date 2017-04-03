Best Damn Brewing Expands Flavorful Brews

BEST DAMN Cream Soda is aged on real vanilla beans during the brewing process for a touch of sweetness.

Additionally, in 2017, the brand will continue to grow its portfolio of flavorful brews with BEST DAMN Sweet Tea, available in select Northwest and Midwest markets starting March 27. The new hard tea is aged on real black tea leaves during the brewing process for a crisp and refreshing taste. BEST DAMN Sweet Tea joins the brand's portfolio of beers including BEST DAMN Cream Soda, BEST DAMN Root Beer, and BEST DAMN Apple Ale.

Drinkers can find the new brews where BEST DAMN Brewing Co. products are sold, for purchase in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and 16-ounce cans.