Wholly Guacamole Layered Dips

The makers of the WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® brand announced three new flavor-packed, guacamole-based Layered Dips in its product portfolio. Continuing to modernize the prepared dips category, the company introduced the new plant-based innovations in three varieties: Black Bean over Guacamole Layered Dip, Roasted Corn over Guacamole Layered Dip and Spicy Pico over Guacamole Layered Dip.

WHOLLY GUACAMOLE® Brand's innovations include:

Black Bean over Guacamole Layered Dip – Black beans provide protein and fiber in this simple yet savory dip

Roasted Corn over Guacamole Layered Dip – A smoky combination of roasted corn and chunky guacamole with hints of fiery flavor

Spicy Pico over Guacamole Layered Dip – Bursting with flavor, this zesty variety is topped with fresh pico de gallo, offering the perfect amount of heat

Available in stores nationwide this spring, the Layered Dips (SRP $2.99-$3.49) are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten-free and kosher certified.