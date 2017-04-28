SodaStream Introduces Fruit Drops

SodaStream International Ltd., a sparkling water brand, introduced Fruit Drops, an unsweetened, naturally flavored essence to add to water. In line with the brand's strategy to make water exciting, Fruit Drops provide consumers with refreshing and naturally flavored choices and a delicious drinking experience. This is in line with the dramatic shift of consumption, particularly in the US, away from sweetened soda to water and naturally flavored water.

Fruit Drops are naturally flavored, preservative-free and zero calorie. Fruit Drops are for individuals who value health without sacrificing flavor and the product works with plain water or sparkling water.

The new product range is available in eight flavors: Coconut, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Raspberry, Pear, Mango and Strawberry-Lemon. Offered in individual 40ml sleek glass bottles, each bottle can flavor up to 80 servings of water or sparkling water.

SodaStream Fruit Drops retail at $3.99 for 80 servings and will be rolling out to retailers and www.sodastreamusa.com in June 2017.