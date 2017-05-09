Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts

ARCTIC ZERO®, an alternative to traditional ice cream, expands its lineup of lactose-free, low-sugar, low-calorie treats with three new chunky pint flavors and one new bar. The newest Fit Frozen Desserts® – ARCTIC ZERO Cherry Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Swirl and Rocky Road Trip Chunky Pints and Cake Batter bars – are the latest in a family of carefully crafted treats that reflect the company's commitment to sourcing superior ingredients for purity and taste.

ARCTIC ZERO is lactose free, low sugar and low in calories with fat free and lower fat options – and all the new flavors are also gluten free – making it a popular dessert option for those who are diabetic, lactose intolerant, gluten-intolerant or who are focused on staying fit and trying to maintain a healthy diet. All ARCTIC ZERO products are made from hormone-free whey protein, are GMO-free and are sweetened with low calorie monk fruit concentrate. ARCTIC ZERO contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

New flavors include:

Cherry Chocolate Chunk – ARCTIC ZERO's new Cherry Chocolate Chunk is a pairing of sweet cherry, and rich, dark chocolate. The first ever ARCTIC ZERO chunky pint to combine fruit and chocolate, Cherry Chocolate Chunk features ripe cherries from the Pacific Northwest, and chunks of soy-free organic chocolate from a third-generation Italian chocolatier in a cherry-swirled vanilla ARCTIC ZERO base.

Peanut Butter Swirl – ARCTIC ZERO's new Peanut Butter Swirl combines vanilla ARCTIC ZERO with layers of creamy peanut butter from peanuts grown in the Southern US and crunchy white chocolate chips.

Rocky Road Trip – ARCTIC ZERO's Rocky Road Trip pairs a rich chocolate ARCTIC ZERO with chunks of gelatin-free marshmallows and toasted almonds from California for all the taste of traditional Rocky Road without excess calories and fat.

Cake Batter Bar – Like ARCTIC ZERO's other dipped bars, the Cake Batter bar features a creamy base enrobed in a sweet coating. Inspired by the classic cake, these bars are draped in Red Velvet coating and have a distinctive pink/red hue from beet juice and a Cake Batter ARCTIC ZERO center.

Each of ARCTIC ZERO's new Chunky Pints contain 10-16 grams of protein, 10-12 grams of fiber and only 300 calories per pint (75 calories per serving). Portioned, individually-wrapped bars are convenient grab-and-go treats featuring three grams of protein, two grams of fiber and only 80 calories each.