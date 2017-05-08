Lean Cuisine Updates Marketplace Line

LEAN CUISINE is expanding its Marketplace line with new dishes that meet the growing demands for bolder flavors and global cuisine. Inspired by travels to top restaurants and culinary hot spots, LEAN CUISINE chefs have crafted new dishes and reinvented classics with ingredients like you could find in your own kitchen cupboard. Each of these new recipes has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

The entire LEAN CUISINE Marketplace line offers modern options to explore flavors inspired by cuisines from around the world. Shoppers are increasingly looking for global flavors, with 38% of US adults reporting that they eat foods containing multicultural flavors one or more times per week. With the new recipes, the LEAN CUISINE culinary team delivers on emerging consumer trends featuring thoughtfully paired ingredients and sought-after flavors.

New and Modernized Asian-Inspired Marketplace Varieties

The new and reinvented LEAN CUISINE recipes feature quality ingredients and flavor pairings, and various have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

• NEW Garlic Sesame Noodles with Beef: While recently exploring restaurants and food carts in San Francisco's Chinatown, LEAN CUISINE chefs experienced a variety of foods and flavors authentic to Asian cuisine. The Garlic Sesame Noodles with Beef dish was inspired by this trip and led the LEAN CUISINE chefs to develop a new, innovative recipe ingredient. Pairing their insights from the culinary tour and experience with delicious pasta dishes, the chefs created the first infused rice noodle that can be frozen while maintaining great taste and texture. The noodles are tossed with prime rib beef, broccoli florets, ribbon cut carrots and julienned red peppers in a sesame soy garlic sauce – together offering 15 grams of protein and just 27% of your recommended daily sodium.



• NEW LIMITED EDITION Mango Chicken with Coconut Rice: This limited edition dish was inspired by the popular Thai dessert Sticky Rice with Mango. The LEAN CUISINE chefs reinvented it as a savory recipe following the San Francisco culinary tour. A gluten-free option, the recipe is packed with 19 grams of protein and combines tender natural* white meat chicken, edamame, long-grain white rice, diced mango, julienned cut red bell peppers and toasted coconut with a sweet and savory mango sauce.

• Sesame Chicken: One of the best-selling LEAN CUISINE dishes now features natural* white meat chicken, house-made pasta, julienned red peppers, cut green beans, plum sauce, a splash of soy sauce and a pinch of toasted sesame seeds.



• Chicken Fried Rice: This authentic version of a takeout staple is now gluten-free and made with ingredients free from artificial preservatives. This recipe is crafted with natural* white meat chicken, white rice, peas, diced carrots, green onions and scrambled eggs with a gluten-free roasted garlic sesame soy sauce.

New Italian Recipes Bring Culinary-Forward Flavors

The newest Italian-influenced LEAN CUISINE dishes draw on international inspiration for modern tastes.

• NEW LIMITED EDITION Roasted Garlic White Bean Alfredo: This new limited edition pasta brings an unexpected burst of flavor. Prepared with organic fettuccine, this recipe combines creamy roasted garlic and white bean Alfredo sauce with a splash of olive oil, grated parmesan cheese, spinach and yellow shoestring cut carrots for 16 grams of protein.

• NEW Spicy Penne Arrabbiata: Made with organic ingredients, this dish adds a bit of heat to a family favorite. Organic penne pasta, spicy tomato basil sauce and aged parmesan cheese cater to consumers' desire for spicier flavors.

"The LEAN CUISINE culinary team is continually trying new approaches to create delicious dishes shoppers crave, whether it's focusing on ways to add flavor, exploring new types of cuisines or working with familiar recipes in different ways," said David Bailey, LEAN CUISINE Chef. "We find new inspiration on culinary trips and perfect recipes back in the kitchen alongside our nutrition team to deliver a dish we're proud to serve."

Meeting Women's Nutritional Preferences

Each LEAN CUISINE recipe is developed with women in mind and driven by taste and nutrition. The LEAN CUISINE team of chefs and nutritionists ensure each ingredient has a purpose, whether it provides important nutrients or delicious flavor, so women get a great-tasting dish they can feel good about.

The LEAN CUISINE brand has long been a champion of good nutrition and a pioneer in creating innovative, wholesome and flavorful dishes and snacks since it first launched in 1981. With more than 100 varieties, the brand continues to evolve to meet changing demands, from reducing sodium to including more varieties with vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins such as poultry, beef and seafood. From gluten-free to high-protein to option made with organic ingredients, the LEAN CUISINE menu fits women's preferences to help nourish their pursuits.

For more information on LEAN CUISINE and the new recipes, visit LeanCuisine.com. All new products have an MSRP of $2.99 and are currently available at select grocery and mass retailers, with full national distribution beginning in July.