Sethness: Clean Label, Non-GMO
Sethness caramel colors meet the demanding requirements of new foods and beverages
Sethness Products Company continues to be the world’s leading manufacturer of liquid and powdered Caramel Colors and Caramelized Sugar Syrups for the food and beverage industries. With more than 80 Caramel Colors to choose from, Sethness produce the market’s largest selection of Caramel Colors.
Used in all types of foods and beverages, our Caramel Colors are available in a wide range of strengths and hues.
Applications
Sethness Caramel Colors are perfect for a variety of applications:
- Beverages: carbonated, juices, teas; mixes and ready-to-drink
- Beers, ciders and malted beverages
- Spirits: whiskeys, rums, brandies, tequilas, liqueurs
- Bakery: breads, wafers, cones, cookies, cake mixes
- Snack seasonings: chips, crackers, popcorn
- Nutrition: bars, protein drink mixes and ready-to-drink
- Meat seasonings: rubs, spice blends, glazes
- Meat/poultry: smoked meats, meat substitutes, coatings, sausage casings
- Pet food: dog and cat dry and wet foods, treats
- Prepared foods: soups, stews, cereals
- Sauces: gravies, BBQ and steak sauce, pancake syrups, soy sauce, fish sauce
- Colors for flavor houses and ingredient manufacturers
From our minimally-processed Class I Caramel Colors, to our Class IV Caramel Colors to our Caramelized Sugar Syrups, Sethness provides an extensive line of products that provide their own unique characteristics, benefits, strengths and hues.
Clean Label Solutions
To address the growing consumer demand for clean labels, Sethness continues to expand its wide variety of Caramel Colors that meet the unique specifications of many of today’s food and beverage products. In addition to the diverse color spectrum of Sethness’ Class I to Class IV Caramel Colors, we provide a multitude of clean-label options:
- Gluten-free
- Allergen-free
- Low and no 4-MeI
- G.R.A.S.
- Certified Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Minimally-processed
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Halal
Sethness Caramel Colors are clean, consumer-friendly ingredients that can be simply labeled as “caramel color” or “caramel” – allowing for a less-chemical appearance on product labels.
Non-GMO Project Verified Caramel Colors
We now offer the industry’s most complete line of Non-GMO Project Verified Caramel Colors and Caramelized Sugar Syrups. All of our twelve Non-GMO products have been produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.
Company Information
Sethness Products Company
3422 W. Touhy Avenue
Skokie, IL 60076
Toll Free: 888-772-1880
Phone: 847-329-2080
www.sethness.com
