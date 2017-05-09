Sethness: Clean Label, Non-GMO

Sethness Products Company continues to be the world’s leading manufacturer of liquid and powdered Caramel Colors and Caramelized Sugar Syrups for the food and beverage industries. With more than 80 Caramel Colors to choose from, Sethness produce the market’s largest selection of Caramel Colors.

Used in all types of foods and beverages, our Caramel Colors are available in a wide range of strengths and hues.

Applications

Sethness Caramel Colors are perfect for a variety of applications:

Beverages: carbonated, juices, teas; mixes and ready-to-drink

Beers, ciders and malted beverages

Spirits: whiskeys, rums, brandies, tequilas, liqueurs

Bakery: breads, wafers, cones, cookies, cake mixes

Snack seasonings: chips, crackers, popcorn

Nutrition: bars, protein drink mixes and ready-to-drink

Meat seasonings: rubs, spice blends, glazes

Meat/poultry: smoked meats, meat substitutes, coatings, sausage casings

Pet food: dog and cat dry and wet foods, treats

Prepared foods: soups, stews, cereals

Sauces: gravies, BBQ and steak sauce, pancake syrups, soy sauce, fish sauce

Colors for flavor houses and ingredient manufacturers

From our minimally-processed Class I Caramel Colors, to our Class IV Caramel Colors to our Caramelized Sugar Syrups, Sethness provides an extensive line of products that provide their own unique characteristics, benefits, strengths and hues.

Clean Label Solutions

To address the growing consumer demand for clean labels, Sethness continues to expand its wide variety of Caramel Colors that meet the unique specifications of many of today’s food and beverage products. In addition to the diverse color spectrum of Sethness’ Class I to Class IV Caramel Colors, we provide a multitude of clean-label options:

Gluten-free

Allergen-free

Low and no 4-MeI

G.R.A.S.

Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

Minimally-processed

Vegan

Kosher

Halal

Sethness Caramel Colors are clean, consumer-friendly ingredients that can be simply labeled as “caramel color” or “caramel” – allowing for a less-chemical appearance on product labels.

Non-GMO Project Verified Caramel Colors

We now offer the industry’s most complete line of Non-GMO Project Verified Caramel Colors and Caramelized Sugar Syrups. All of our twelve Non-GMO products have been produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.

