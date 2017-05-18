Choice Organic Teas, "The Original Organic Tea Company" in the US and a purveyor of exclusively organic teas, expanded its popular Wellness Teas line to include four new tea blends that feature reishi, shiitake, and Cordyceps mushrooms blended with synergistic herbs for organic immunity support. A surge in sales of products containing mushrooms in late 2016 (SPINS TrendWatch) indicates that the four new Wellness Teas are on track with health and wellness trends for 2017.

Mushrooms have long been used across cultures as traditional medicine to promote health and vitality. Modern research shows that medicinal mushrooms, which contain antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, can help modulate the body's immune system and contribute to overall well-being.

The four new Mushroom Wellness Teas varieties are Reishi Detox, Reishi Matcha for energy, Shiitake Maté for stamina, and Shiitake Turmeric for whole-body balance.

Each tea was specially formulated with the help of a master herbalist at Bastyr University, a natural health institution, and crafted for great taste by the experts at Choice Organic Teas. The teas are classified as Herbal Dietary Supplements, indicating that they have met FDA standards for quality and testing.

Offered at a suggested retail price of $5.49, the teas are available at retail locations nationwide and online.