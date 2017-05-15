As more Americans seek out lighter versions of favorite foods, Foster Farms is offering a full line of baked, never-fried chicken products nationwide. Family-friendly and versatile for any meal or snack occasion, Foster Farms' Baked product line features frozen, breaded, Never-Fried, Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Breast Tenders and Chicken Breast Fillets. With the crispy texture of traditional nugget and tender choices, the new Baked varieties are fully cooked and contain half the fat and 25% fewer calories than traditional offerings. The new products are available in the frozen chicken section of most major retailers nationwide.

Foster Farms Baked products are 100% natural with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. They are made with 100% white meat Foster Farms chicken, resulting in naturally lean, juicy chicken on the inside with a crisp, flavorful baked exterior. The fully-cooked chicken varieties can be prepared in the oven or microwave with cooking times of around 20 minutes (oven) or less than four minutes (microwave).

Traditional fried boneless chicken products can contain on average 240 calories and 14 grams of fat per serving. For consumers interested in reducing calories or fat consumption, each serving of Foster Farms Baked Chicken Breast Nuggets contains 170 calories, 7 grams of fat and 10 grams of protein. Complete nutritional information for Foster Farms Baked Nuggets, Tenders and Fillets can be found at fosterfarms.com/baked-never-fried/#.

Foster Farms Baked Chicken Breast Nuggets, Chicken Tenders and Chicken Fillets are conveniently packaged in 24-ounce (tenders and nuggets) and 22-ounce (fillets) re-sealable bags and retail for $8.99.