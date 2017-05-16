Synthetic Color Additives Safety

The International Association of Color Manufacturers (IACM) recently released three studies that confirm prior assumptions that synthetic color additives are safe for human consumption. Founded in 1972 by color industry leaders as the Certified Color Manufacturers Association, IACM continues to be a strong voice in support of the safe use of color additives. The organization is respected by regulatory bodies worldwide for its unparalleled knowledge and access to leading scientific researchers and color industry experts.



One of IACM’s three manuscripts, “Estimated daily intake and safety of FD&C food-color additives in the US population,” records the estimated consumer intake of color additives, and shows that it is insignificant compared to acceptable daily intake established by the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives.

“The findings are intended to allay consumer concerns that may have developed due to a lack of sufficient information,” noted Dr. Maria Bastaki, Scientific Director at IACM. The manuscript found that continued use of these synthetic color additives is safe even with high intake levels, which still register far below the safe daily level established by expert bodies such as JECFA.



In addition, results of studies that examined the possibility of genotoxic activity of Tartrazine and Allura Red AC reaffirmed their safety. Two manuscripts, titled “Lack of genotoxicity in vivo for food color additive Tartrazine” and “Lack of genotoxicity in vivo for food color additive Allura Red AC,” describe the studies for the two colors that were conducted in response to a 2013 opinion released by the European Food Safety Authority, which questioned the colors’ possible genotoxicity. Additional manuscripts describing similar studies conducted for other colors will follow.



Dr. Bastaki will present IACM’s findings on June 28 at IFT17 in Las Vegas, where she will speak on the association’s work on exposure and genotoxicity studies over the years and how they can be helpful to support the industry’s advocacy efforts related to the safety of synthetic colors. IFT17 is expected to bring together more than 20,000 food professionals from approximately 90 countries.